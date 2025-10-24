Launching today
Kody is an open-source agent with deep knowledge of your architecture, business rules, and compliance standards. It aligns with your org policies, adapts to your stack, enforces team rules, and runs on any model you choose.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Kodus team here!
We launched Kodus about 10 months ago. It took us a while to come here (part nerves, part wanting to make sure we were truly solving something meaningful for engineering teams).
But the time has come 🙌
We believe the biggest challenge in AI isn’t generating more code — it’s ensuring that code reaches production with quality and security.
To give you an idea: about 60% of AI-generated code has quality issues.
Today, teams are buried under a flood of PRs, complex business rules, and increasingly strict compliance standards.
The problem is, existing review tools aren’t flexible — you can’t adapt them to your team’s standards, choose your model, or customize how reviews are done.
That’s why we built Kody — an open-source code-review agent that learns how your team really works.
Here’s how it works:
🔑 Use any model you want
Run Kody with your own API keys and choose whichever model fits best — OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, Anthropic, and more.
🧠 Learns from your context
Kody analyzes your team’s codebase, architecture, and workflow to deliver reviews aligned with how you actually build software.
⚙️ Define your own rules
Write natural-language policies or pick from hundreds of ready-made rules in our library to make sure every review follows your team’s best practices.
💼 Bring business context in
Connect tools like Jira, Notion, or Linear so Kody understands specs, tickets, and requirements while reviewing code.
📉 Track your technical debt
Kodus automatically turns unimplemented suggestions into issues, helping your team visualize and reduce technical debt over time.
You can run Kody directly on GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, or Azure DevOps.
We’re giving the Product Hunt community a special coupon: PHOFF — 30% off for YY months.
Learn more at Kodus.io
🐦 Follow @kodustech
on X for updates
We’d love to see you try Kody!
And a big shoutout to @fmeriam for hunting Kodus and for all the support ❤️
Our team will be hanging out in the comments to answer any questions 👍
This looks super useful! I’ve seen how tricky code reviews can get when things move fast. Love that Kodus is open source and helps teams stay aligned without slowing them down. Great job to the team, excited to try it out!
Kodus
Thanks! @rhythm_shahriar That’s exactly the goal! keeping teams aligned and shipping fast, without losing quality. Super curious to hear how Kody works out for you!