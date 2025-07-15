Kite
Stop drowning in 11 hours of weekly email busywork. Kite's AI transforms your inbox from chaos to clarity, giving you 9 hours back every week.
We built Kite to be the ultimate AI assistant for Gmail, designed to boost productivity and streamline your workflow. Here are some key features:
1. Find emails instantly with natural language queries (e.g., "Show me Chris's pricing email from last week")
2. Reply quickly with one-click drafts and auto-generated thread summaries
3. Automate calendar management by adding events from emails without leaving Gmail
4. Ask questions in natural language and receive answers based on your emails
5. Automatically apply labels based on your inbox
As we're still in beta, your input is crucial in shaping the product. I'd love for you to try it out and share your thoughts.
Important Note: You'll likely see a security warning when connecting your Gmail. That’s because, as a bootstrapped start-up, we haven’t completed Google's Security Assessment (CASA) yet. This is a paid audit now required for OAuth-based apps (used to be free via PwC). Once done, it'll certify our app officially for Google’s data security standards, but in the meantime, Google shows the warning by default, while allowing our extension on the Chrome Store.