Kerno
Runtime Intelligence for Developers and AI Code Agents
134 followers
Kerno is a lightweight runtime intelligence engine that creates a tight feedback loop between live systems, developers, and their AI code agents.
134 followers
Kerno is a lightweight runtime intelligence engine that creates a tight feedback loop between live systems, developers, and their AI code agents.
Launched on June 27th, 2024
Kerno
Hey PH! 👋
I'm Karim, the co-founder of Kerno, and I'm excited to share with you Kerno Core!
👀 The Problem
AI is now writing some code
CTOs are under pressure to accelerate AI adoption
But AI and developers are flying blind.
Production context is missing from the coding experience.
And without it, AI makes poor guesses. Developers lose time.
More technical debt, higher costs, and limited AI Agent utility.
Today's tools make it impossible for developers to obtain real-time production context.
Complex instrumentation
Heavy data pipelines
Noisy dashboards
Steep learning curves
Zero IDE native workflows
🎯 Our Mission
Make production context accessible to every developer and every AI assistant as they build.
We’re Kerno.
Introducing: Kerno Core
A lightweight runtime-intelligence engine that creates a tight feedback loop between your live systems, developers, and AI code agents.
No code changes.
No instrumentation.
No messing with pipelines.
✨ Installs in minutes via Helm
Full runtime coverage out of the box
Runs lean, scales effortlessly
Privacy-first, PII stays in your cloud
🧰 What You Get
Kerno Studio
A fast, no-query interface to:
See how code behaves in production
Spot dependencies
Find root causes
Get up to speed in seconds
No chasing dashboards. No digging. Just insight.
IDE Plugin + MCP Server
For VS Code and Cursor
See where your code runs, what it touches, how it performs
Fix exceptions with full context
Tune slow queries on the spot
Get intelligent agent guidance powered by real-world behavior
🧩 Why It Matters
Kerno Core is already supercharging teams at fast-growing companies:
Developers ship faster
Code agents get smarter
Incidents go down
Productivity goes up
Works with or without existing APM and observability tools.
👨💻 Built for Modern Teams
No data leaves your cloud
Easy CI/CD and Git integration
Free forever for small teams
Simple per-node pricing as you grow
🔮 The Future
AI is only as good as the context it gets.
Kerno gives it the one context that matters most: production.
Try Kerno for free at: https://www.kerno.io/
Ship with confidence. Respond with clarity.
We’d love your feedback.
PS: If you need any help, drop us a message on our Slack Community
Jo
@karim_traiaia Seems like there is a typo in your description - 'Giev AI production context and reduce technical debt', should be 'Give'?
Kerno
@ragsontherocks Hey Rags, thx. It's fixed now :D