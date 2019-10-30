Jotform
Jotform is a full-featured online form builder that allows you to create powerful forms and securely gather data from any device.
Hey Product Hunt! Aytekin here, founder and CEO of Jotform👋
We’ve been working on this for a while, and today we’re excited to launch Jotform Presentation Agents; a new way to create interactive, AI-powered presentations that actually respond to your audience.
🎯 Why we built it:
Most presentations today still work like it’s 1998. Linear slides. One-way talking. No interaction. No feedback. If your audience zones out or has questions, tough luck. We wanted to fix that.
Jotform Presentation Agent turns your static slides into something smarter:
💬 Your deck talks..
🎤 Your audience talks back.
⚙️ The flow adjusts based on what they ask
And all of it runs automatically, without needing you to be there live.
✨ What you can do:
- Turn your presentations into voice-narrated sessions
- Let viewers ask questions and get answers mid-slide
- Form Integration
- Customize the agent’s voice, tone, and language
- Add interactive questions that personalize the experience
- And, it supports PDF, PPTX, Google Slides
💼 Who it's for
- Sales teams who want to scale demos and onboarding
- HR & training teams tired of repeating the same sessions
- Educators who want lectures to be more engaging
- Support teams guiding users through features or troubleshooting
🔄 Why it’s different
We've reinvented what an interactive presentation can be. Imagine being able to share a presentation that doesn't just talk at your audience, but talks with them, answering their questions instantly, asking them questions in return, and guiding them through your content like you're right there.
Presentation Agent delivers your content with AI narration, answers questions in real time, and adapts the flow based on user input, all without you being there live.
It works with your own slides or ones generated from a prompt, and everything from the agent’s voice to the script, tone, and script languages are fully customizable.
Plus, at the end of your presentation, viewers can complete a form to take action right away, whether that’s scheduling an appointment, contacting your team, registering with payment, or finishing a quiz. It’s built to make presentations not just interactive, but actionable, helping you collect leads and connect with your audience seamlessly.
From demos, to onboarding, or training, Presentation Agent keeps your message consistent, interactive, and always available.
Thanks for checking it out, and excited to hear your thoughts! 💬
