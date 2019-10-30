Jotform
Easy-to-use online form builder for every business4.9•51 reviews•
2.7K followers
Easy-to-use online form builder for every business4.9•51 reviews•
2.7K followers
Jotform is a full-featured online form builder that allows you to create powerful forms and securely gather data from any device. With our intuitive drag-and-drop builder, you can create and share custom online forms to generate leads, distribute surveys, collect online payments, and much more — all without any coding.
This is the 39th launch from Jotform. View more
Auto-replies for Instagram DMs, comments, and stories
Jotform Instagram Agent
Launching today
Instagram Agent auto-replies to DMs, comments, and story replies in your voice. It uses your knowledge base to answer FAQs, supports any language, and logs everything in your AI Agent inbox. Built to scale your engagement without hiring a team.
Launch tags:Messaging•Marketing automation•Social media marketing
Launch Team
Jotform
OK, the AI version of Instagram is finally here!
Is user data safe? To be honest, I’m a little worried that it might be used for fraud!