Jotform is a full-featured online form builder that allows you to create powerful forms and securely gather data from any device. With our intuitive drag-and-drop builder, you can create and share custom online forms to generate leads, distribute surveys, collect online payments, and much more — all without any coding.
Jotform Instagram Agent

Launching today
Auto-replies for Instagram DMs, comments, and stories
Instagram Agent auto-replies to DMs, comments, and story replies in your voice. It uses your knowledge base to answer FAQs, supports any language, and logs everything in your AI Agent inbox. Built to scale your engagement without hiring a team.
MessagingMarketing automationSocial media marketing
Hi folks! Aytekin here, founder and CEO of Jotform. We’ve launched several AI Agents so far, each designed to handle different parts of your workflow. Today, we’re happy to introduce a new one for creators, brands, and teams who live on Instagram: Jotform Instagram Agent. 📌 Why we built it Instagram can be an amazing channel, until it becomes unmanageable. Comments, DMs, and story replies pile up fast, and most never get a response. We wanted to fix that. 💬 What it does Instagram Agent automatically replies to: - DMs - Story replies - Comments It uses your tone, your content, and your knowledge base to write replies that sound like you, and it works in any language. Everything is tracked in your AI Agent inbox, so you can stay in control. No scripts, no code, no separate tool to manage. 💼 Who it’s for - Creators who want to grow their community - Brands running campaigns or support from Instagram - Teams that want faster replies without copy-paste - Anyone tired of missing messages 🔄 Why it’s different This isn’t a generic chatbot. It connects directly to your existing Jotform AI Agent, pulling from the same knowledge base, logic, and tone. And because it's built on top of Jotform, it can guide conversations toward real outcomes, like collecting data, generate leads, triggering actions, or handing off to a human when needed. It’s not just talk. It’s action. Thanks for checking it out. We’d love to hear what you think! 📷
