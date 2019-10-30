Jotform

Jotform is a full-featured online form builder that allows you to create powerful forms and securely gather data from any device. With our intuitive drag-and-drop builder, you can create and share custom online forms to generate leads, distribute surveys, collect online payments, and much more — all without any coding.

Jotform Gmail Agent

Automatically draft Gmail replies that sound just like you
Gmail Agent connects to your inbox and drafts replies using your tone, past emails, and company knowledge. It labels messages, skips ones that don’t need a response, and never sends without your approval, saving time and keeping you consistent.
EmailProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Aytekin
Hey everyone! Aytekin here, founder and CEO of Jotform. It's another launch time for us, another step to make people's work easier. And this time, we aim to make your Gmail inboxes better. 🚀 We all spend hours in Gmail, but replying manually eats up way too much of that time. You reread the thread. You try to remember your tone. You wonder if you've already answered something like this before. Sound familiar? That’s exactly why we built Gmail Agent! It connects directly to your Gmail inbox and drafts replies for you, using your tone, your past messages, and your company’s knowledge. You stay in control: nothing is ever sent without your approval. Here’s what it can do: ✉️ Draft replies to incoming emails instantly 🧠 Learn your style from past emails and documents 🏷️ Auto-label messages based on content and urgency 🚫 Skip emails that don’t need a reply 🔒 Built-in privacy, never sends without you hitting send And while the Gmail Agent does all of that, it doesn't try to replace your voice, it learns it. If you're handling support, sales, or just trying to get through your inbox without losing your day... this one's for you. We'd love your thoughts, feedback, and edge cases! Thanks for checking it out!

