Jotform is praised for its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and robust integrations, making it a versatile tool for creating forms, surveys, and payment solutions. Users appreciate its flexibility and ease of use, with many highlighting its efficiency in streamlining workflows. The free tier is suitable for small projects, though advanced users may encounter some customization limits. Notably, RPC Info and Landing48 commend its seamless payment integration and order management capabilities. Overall, Jotform is a reliable choice for businesses and individuals.

