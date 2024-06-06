JoggAI
2.5K followers
Meet ultra-realistic AI avatars that go beyond looking alive, they feel alive. From subtle expressions to full-on emotions, AvatarX brings out every detail. Whether it’s a human face or a fictional character, bring it to life in a way that feels truly real.
AI avatars that truly act like humans
JoggAI AvatarX
JoggAI
Hey everyone! I’m Anbang, founder of JoggAI.
We’ve come a long way with your support! Thank you to the Product Hunt community for being with us on this wild ride.
Today, I’m excited to share our next leap:
AvatarX — our most powerful AI avatar model yet.
✨ What’s special about AvatarX?
It’s not just about making avatars move — it’s about making them feel. With AvatarX, you can:
● Bring real emotions to your avatars
● Animate anything: oil paintings, Lego, sculptures, you name it
● Get natural expressions and top-tier lip sync (no more stiff angles or static faces)
👉 Try it now: www.jogg.ai/avatar-x
We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback. I’m here to answer any questions you might have.
Happy creating, and thank you for supporting us on this journey!
@anbangx Can AvatarX work in real-time for live streams?
JoggAI
@anbangx @masump Hi Masum! Interactive avatars + AvatarX are definitely in our roadmap. We’re already seeing strong interest from customers in areas like customer support, e-commerce, and education.
JoggAI
Hi Hunters! We're excited to bring AvatarX, our latest avatar model. It lets any character, real, painted, or imagined, move and express like a real human. We’ve worked hard to make it feel natural, expressive, and fun to use.
Hope you’ll give it a try and let us know what you think!
Agnes AI
Nice shot - AvatarX’s emotions and subtle expressions are next-level......Finally AI avatars that don’t feel robotic! I can totally see this making my video calls way more engaging. Congrats Team!
JoggAI
@cruise_chen Hi Cruise, thank you so much! ❤️ We’ve put a lot of heart into making avatars feel less robotic and more human. Can’t wait to see what you create with AvatarX, pls do let us know how it goes, we’re here for all the wild experiments!