Superhuman Sales, Powered By Agentic AI
Launched on November 16th, 2024
Jeeva.ai is highly praised for its ability to automate and personalize sales outreach, significantly enhancing lead generation and management. Users appreciate its AI-driven insights, which prioritize high-quality leads and tailor communication, resulting in improved engagement and conversion rates. The platform's seamless integration with existing tools and intuitive setup are noted for reducing manual effort and operational costs. Jeeva.ai is seen as a strategic partner, enabling teams to focus on high-value tasks while maintaining efficiency and scalability, making it an essential tool for sales growth.
Hey 👋
I’m Gaurav, founder of Jeeva AI.
Over the past few months, we've been quietly building something we believe will reshape how sales is done not just by big teams, but by anyone who sells.
Meet Jeeva - an agentic AI that finds leads, enriches data, writes outreach, follows up, and fills your pipeline - all on autopilot.
Here’s what it does:
🔍 Finds and enriches leads that match your ICP
✍️ Writes personalized emails and LinkedIn messages using real-time data
🧠 Sends and sequences those messages automatically and follows up when it counts
Whether you’re a solo founder juggling GTM, sales leader trying to scale, freelancer hunting for clients, or a rep tired of scraping and sequencing, Jeeva does the grunt work so you can focus on closing, not chasing.
With Jeeva 2.0, we’ve added:
✅ AI Inbox — smart labels + prioritization
✅ Meeting Prep Briefs — one-click research before every call
✅ Intelligent Calendar — follow-up reminders that write themselves
✅ AI Notetaker — real-time summaries, auto-synced to CRM
Sales shouldn’t be manual. And now, it doesn’t have to be.
If you've ever wished you had a superhuman sales assistant, you can stop wishing.
You can start selling.
👉 We'd love your feedback, your questions, and your support.
Try Jeeva free today → jeeva.ai
Tourly Immersive Audio Guide
@ititov_agency Thanks so much! 🚀
We get compared a lot to Outreach, Apollo, and a few AI wrappers but Jeeva goes deeper. It’s not just sequences or automation. It’s a full agentic system that finds leads, personalizes outreach, handles objections, and even schedules meetings - all without human input.
Most tools still need a rep to push the buttons. Jeeva is the rep.
Curious - what’s one gap you’ve felt in the current sales tools you’ve used?
Tourly Immersive Audio Guide
@gaurav_bhattacharya1 Always want 100% automation. Is that possible?
Hey @gaurav_bhattacharya1 - Congratulations on launch, we building AgentSDR in the same domain, would love to try your product and see how we can improve ours as well
@pulkitgarg Thanks so much. Love that you're building AgentSDR, this space needs more real innovation. Would be thrilled to have you try Jeeva 2.0.
Happy to set up a walkthrough and share what’s worked (and what hasn’t) for us.
Out of curiosity - what's one thing you're still trying to crack with AgentSDR?