Jeeva AI
From prospecting to enrichment to personalized outreach, Jeeva automates the grunt work so you can focus on building relationships and closing deals. With 2.0, Jeeva now sorts your inbox, preps you instantly for every call, manages your follow-ups, and even takes notes for you.
Verified emails and direct dials in seconds.
Contact Finder by Jeeva AI
Tired of bouncing emails, outdated data, or paying $500/month just to talk to prospects? Find Anyone’s Work Email, Direct Dial, Get AI Intel & Draft Outreach Instantly.
Hey 👋
At Jeeva, we believe something simple:
A huge part of that?
🧠 Finding someone’s verified email or cellphone.
And yet… that’s still weirdly hard.
So today, we’re fixing it and opening it up.
🎯 Introducing: Jeeva’s Free Contact Finder
→ Find Anyone’s Work Email, Direct Dial, Get AI Intel & Draft Outreach Instantly.
Here’s how it works: Just enter a name (LinkedIn, company, or domain = optional)
Behind the scenes, we query 20+ enrichment sources
You get:
✅ Verified work email
✅ Cellphone/direct dial
✅ Confidence score + verified timestamp
✅ AI Intel (title, background, company info, etc.)
✅ 1-click personalized outreach draft (email + LinkedIn)
✨ No scraping. No guesswork. No Credit Card Required.
Built for anyone who sells (or just needs to reach out smartly).
This is your fastest path from contact → conversation.
And just a taste of what the full Jeeva platform can do (fully agentic sales from leads to inbox).
💬 Try it out. Break it. Share it.
Drop PH50 in the comments and we’ll unlock extra 200 emails & 100 cells just for you 🔓
Appreciate the support and would love your thoughts, feedback, and wishes 🙏
→ https://jeeva.ai/contact-finder
— Gaurav & Team Jeeva
@gaurav_bhattacharya1 This is one of those tools that feels like magic the first time you use it massive unlock for anyone in sales, hiring, or partnerships.
Super excited for what’s coming next with Jeeva.
👋 Hey everyone I'm Yash, part of the team building Jeeva AI.
Today, we're launching something small but mighty: A free tool to find anyone’s work email & direct dial in seconds.
Most tools give you stale data or hoops to jump through.
We built this for anyone who’s ever thought: “I just need their email or phone… right now.”
Here’s what you get with just a name (and optionally LinkedIn/company):
✅ Verified email
✅ Cellphone
✅ AI Intel - like title, company, context
✅ Personalized outreach drafts (email + LinkedIn)
→ No scraping. No guesswork. No credit card required to use.
It’s fast, free, and made for founders, reps, recruiters, and anyone who starts conversations for a living.
Would love to hear what you think!
Try it here → https://jeeva.ai/contact-finder
Thanks a ton 🙏 We’re super excited about that part too, it really speeds up the jump from contact → conversation. Would love for you to give it a try and share how it works for you! @jason123