Jeeva AI

Superhuman sales, powered by Agentic AI

4.772 reviews

939 followers

Visit website
From prospecting to enrichment to personalized outreach, Jeeva automates the grunt work so you can focus on building relationships and closing deals. With 2.0, Jeeva now sorts your inbox, preps you instantly for every call, manages your follow-ups, and even takes notes for you.
This is the 3rd launch from Jeeva AI. View more
Contact Finder by Jeeva AI

Launching today
Verified emails and direct dials in seconds.
Tired of bouncing emails, outdated data, or paying $500/month just to talk to prospects? Find Anyone’s Work Email, Direct Dial, Get AI Intel & Draft Outreach Instantly.
Free
Launch tags:
SalesSaaSArtificial Intelligence
Gaurav Bhattacharya
Hey 👋

At Jeeva, we believe something simple:

Every job is a sales job, whether you're a founder, a freelancer, a recruiter, or a rep your success depends on starting the right conversations.

A huge part of that?

🧠 Finding someone’s verified email or cellphone.


And yet… that’s still weirdly hard.


So today, we’re fixing it and opening it up.

🎯 Introducing: Jeeva’s Free Contact Finder

→ Find Anyone’s Work Email, Direct Dial, Get AI Intel & Draft Outreach Instantly.


Here’s how it works: Just enter a name (LinkedIn, company, or domain = optional)
Behind the scenes, we query 20+ enrichment sources

You get:

✅ Verified work email

✅ Cellphone/direct dial

✅ Confidence score + verified timestamp

✅ AI Intel (title, background, company info, etc.)

✅ 1-click personalized outreach draft (email + LinkedIn)


✨ No scraping. No guesswork. No Credit Card Required.


Built for anyone who sells (or just needs to reach out smartly).

This is your fastest path from contact → conversation.


And just a taste of what the full Jeeva platform can do (fully agentic sales from leads to inbox).


💬 Try it out. Break it. Share it.


Drop PH50 in the comments and we’ll unlock extra 200 emails & 100 cells just for you 🔓


Appreciate the support and would love your thoughts, feedback, and wishes 🙏

https://jeeva.ai/contact-finder

— Gaurav & Team Jeeva

Jason

Congrats on the launch!

The instant AI intel + outreach drafting sounds like a real game changer.

Gaurav Bhattacharya
Thanks a ton 🙏 We’re super excited about that part too, it really speeds up the jump from contact → conversation. Would love for you to give it a try and share how it works for you! @jason123 