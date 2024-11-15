It won't replace your sales and SDR team but it can significantly amplify their impactfulness and productivity once they get comfortable using it. We started on V1 maybe V0.5. That version was a bit bumpy but Gaurav and team iterated rapidly on the tools ease of use and added additional impact features. If you aren't looking at Jeeva or tools like it you are a very foolish Sales leader.

