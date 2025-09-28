Dictly

Private, on-device dictation — fast, styled and 100% offline

Dictly turns your voice into styled text — instantly and entirely on-device. No cloud, no telemetry, no lag. Speak naturally and see text appear in any Mac app in real time. Build custom Workflows that format output for notes, emails, or code, while Per-App Profiles adapt automatically. Fast, private, and endlessly customizable — Dictly makes typing optional, your workflow effortless, and your voice powerful.
Dictly v1.2 introduces faster, smarter on-device dictation with new Quick Capture context, metadata chips, and visual refinements. Stay private, work faster, and enjoy a smoother, more customizable workflow — still 100 % offline and entirely on your device.
Hey everyone 👋 I built Dictly because I wanted a dictation tool that felt instant, private, and under my control — not another cloud service recording everything I say. Version 1.2 is a big step forward: faster, smarter, and more aware of where you work. Quick Capture now knows which app you’re dictating into, and the new metadata chips keep your transcripts organized. You can build custom Workflows to shape text as you speak — bullet lists, polished paragraphs, or code comments — and let Per-App Profiles adapt automatically. Dictly runs 100 % on-device — no cloud, no telemetry, no lag. If you care about speed, privacy, and elegant workflow design, I’d love for you to try it and tell me what you think! 🙌