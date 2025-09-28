Dictly
Private, on-device dictation — fast, styled and 100% offline
Dictly turns your voice into styled text — instantly and entirely on-device. No cloud, no telemetry, no lag. Speak naturally and see text appear in any Mac app in real time. Build custom Workflows that format output for notes, emails, or code, while Per-App Profiles adapt automatically. Fast, private, and endlessly customizable — Dictly makes typing optional, your workflow effortless, and your voice powerful.
Dictly v1.2 introduces faster, smarter on-device dictation with new Quick Capture context, metadata chips, and visual refinements. Stay private, work faster, and enjoy a smoother, more customizable workflow — still 100 % offline and entirely on your device.
