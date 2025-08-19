Launching today
inZOI
Life simulation where every life becomes a story
32 followers
Life simulation where every life becomes a story
32 followers
Create your unique story by controlling and observing the lives of 'Zois'. Customize characters and build houses using easy-to-use tools to live the life of your dreams and experience the different emotions of life created by its deep and detailed simulation.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Virtual Reality•Simulation Games•Games
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
It's as if the Sims and Grand Theft Auto met on Love Island and had a baby.
@chrismessina
Congratulations ！ Curious, what inspired you to create this kind of experience?
Wow, this is cute.
Congratulations on the launch! What inspired you to create this kind of experience?