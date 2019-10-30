This is the 15th launch from involve.me. View more
involve.me just launched the first ever AI Agent that autonomously builds your entire sales and marketing funnel, just by chatting. No learning curve. No code. Just powerful, conversion-ready funnels in seconds, not hours.
Hi PH crowd!
I’m Razvan Aurariu, technical lead at involve.me & architect of the AI Agent 👨💻
From day one, this system was built on a flexible, model-agnostic architecture that allows us to plug in different large language models while orchestrating funnel generation using involve.me’s native components. That means every quiz question, logic jump, calculator, or landing page element is backed by our battle-tested infrastructure for stability and performance.
We’ve designed the agent for iterative growth: weekly roll‑outs refine parsing, content accuracy, conditional logic control, integrations, and UI handling. Over time, it will evolve into a fully agentic system capable of managing end-to-end funnel workflows, from copywriting and scoring logic to visual design and automation, based entirely on natural-language prompts.
🧠 We’re working with exciting technical challenges as our agent pulls live state, like user logic, integrations config and responsive styling from our backend services in real time, with strict access controls and auditability. That means the agent reasons with actual funnel data in context not hallucination-prone static outputs.
If you’re a developer, product nerd, or agent architect, I’d love your thoughts on how we can push this further: from better orchestration, richer agent scopes, context layering, or control-plane transparency as the agent gets more powerful. Together we’re defining what autonomous SaaS UX looks like.