Powering next-gen products like Railway, Airbyte, Dovetail and Modern Treasury. Get ready for downtime: 1. Monitor your service 2. Fix incidents with your team 3. Share your status with customers
Instatus 2.0

Launching today
Monitor. Fix. Share – Get ready for downtime!
Instatus powers next-gen products like Deno, Railway and Airbyte. We're now adding our top requested features: – Uptime monitoring – Incident response – On-call Adding these to our amazing status pages, at no extra cost. You can start for free!
Hey fellow hunters 😻 First launch helped me build a small team around this. We worked more than 2 years preparing for this launch! Start for free and let me know what you think! If you love it, you can upgrade with code PH30 for 30% off the first year Waiting for your feedback :D