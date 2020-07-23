Powering next-gen products like Railway, Airbyte, Dovetail and Modern Treasury. Get ready for downtime: 1. Monitor your service 2. Fix incidents with your team 3. Share your status with customers
This is the 3rd launch from Instatus. View more
Monitor. Fix. Share – Get ready for downtime!
Instatus 2.0
Launching today
Instatus powers next-gen products like Deno, Railway and Airbyte. We're now adding our top requested features: – Uptime monitoring – Incident response – On-call Adding these to our amazing status pages, at no extra cost. You can start for free!
Free Options
Launch tags:SaaS•Software Engineering•Development
Launch Team
Instatus