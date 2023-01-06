• 1 review

Insight7's AI-based platform is a valuable tool to gain insights from customer conversations and feedback. For our business, it could help in the following ways: • Understand customer sentiment • Gain actionable product insights • Reduce customer churn • Improve efficiency • Continuous improvements By listening closely to our customers through Insight7, we could gain a deeper understanding of their needs and pain points to drive meaningful improvements that strengthen our business for the long term. The platform seems like a valuable tool to help us achieve our customer-centric goals.