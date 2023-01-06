Insight7
Evaluate Calls At Scale4.9•14 reviews•
885 followers
Evaluate customer facing calls with Insight7 to surface insights, score conversations, and coach teams - without templates, prompts, or manual reviews.
885 followers
Evaluate customer facing calls with Insight7 to surface insights, score conversations, and coach teams - without templates, prompts, or manual reviews.
Launched on November 13th, 2024
Launched on April 17th, 2024
Launched on July 25th, 2023
Insight7's AI-based platform is a valuable tool to gain insights from customer conversations and feedback. For our business, it could help in the following ways: • Understand customer sentiment • Gain actionable product insights • Reduce customer churn • Improve efficiency • Continuous improvements By listening closely to our customers through Insight7, we could gain a deeper understanding of their needs and pain points to drive meaningful improvements that strengthen our business for the long term. The platform seems like a valuable tool to help us achieve our customer-centric goals.
Insight7 is an exciting platform. It provides great customer insights that have evolved the way we understand our audience. With its user-friendly interface and powerful AI capabilities, getting actionable data has never been easier. Highly recommend for businesses looking to stay ahead in the game!
Interesting to see how this product work in sync with tidio
Insight7
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Ever tried evaluating 100+ customer calls manually? Spreadsheets, sticky notes, random tags... it’s chaos.
That’s why we built Insight7 - to make conversation evaluation fast, scalable, and actually useful.
🔍What it does:
Insight7 automatically evaluates your customer facing calls to surface insights, track performance, and coach teams with confidence.
It’s AI that's built for real workflows, not just tech sales teams or Fortune 500 call centers.
You get real time, role specific evaluation for real world teams.
⚡Key features:
✅ Live team dashboards
✅ Customizable scorecards
✅ One click Starter Kits for Sales, Support, CX & more
Why now?
This is the perfect time to launch. This space needs lean, practical tools, and Insight7 is built exactly for that.
🎁Launch offer:
- Free pilot on your first 100 calls
- 25% off annual plans with code ANNUAL25 (valid till July 3)
We’d love your feedback or questions in the comments!
– Odun & the Insight7 Team
Insight7
Rather than sampling random calls for QA, you can now have visibility into performance across all calls.
It's a holistic view of performance rather than fragmented metrics. That's interesting.
Insight7
Thrilled to see Insight7 simplify call evaluation at scale. Huge thanks to everyone who poured hours into this!