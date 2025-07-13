InfiniDesk
InfiniDesk lets you switch between project-specific desktops on your Mac, each showing different folders, files, and shortcuts. File-safe and private, it runs as a lightweight app in your Mac menu bar.
Hello Product Hunters!
I’m a visual thinker, and I’ve always used my Mac desktop to keep my current files at my fingertips — laid out in a 2D pattern that my brain naturally remembers.
But as I started juggling more projects, my desktop inevitably became cluttered and overwhelming. I kept thinking: what if I could simply switch the desktop contents based on the project/task I’m working on?
Back in 2018, I built a rough command-line tool to do just that. And I ended up using it almost daily! I placed a git repo on my website and got really positive feedback from a small set of early users. ⏩ This year, after a career change, I finally made time to rebuild the app entirely from the ground up, and bring it to life as InfiniDesk, a safe and robust macOS menubar app ✨.
Unlike Mission Control, Stage Manager or third-party tools that manage windows, InfiniDesk focuses instead on the files and folders 📄📁 on your desktop. It lets you create project-specific desktops and toggle between them in two clicks 🖥️ ➡️ 🖥️ ➡️ 🖥️.
If you're a "desktop person" like me, I hope InfiniDesk helps you feel more focused and in control of your workspace.
I’d love to take this opportunity on PH to hear any feedback, suggestions, or questions.
BestPage.ai
Switching between project desktops without all my files getting mixed up? That’s legit genius, ngl. Been waiting for something like this—nice one makers!
InfiniDesk
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Cheers, Joey. Yes, it's a surprisingly overlooked feature! Mission Control etc handles windows, but on Mac there was not a corresponding solution for desktop files (until now).