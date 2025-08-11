Launching today
Agentic AI Models that can take 1000+ actions at once
RESEARCH PREVIEW — Agentic AI Models that can take 1000+ actions at once, and work with large datasets. 100+ app connectors. Try the research preview assistant now at www.incredible.one. Built in Sweden, by Incredible 🇸🇪
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Philip here from Incredible, a small 13 person team from Sweden.
We've spent the last 3 years on a different path than most LLM/AI companies. While others optimize for general intelligence, we've been obsessed with one thing: making AI that actually gets work done.
Our journey has been... unconventional. We built 14 different products over the past 3 years, tested with 1000+ users, served 250+ paying customers. Each iteration taught us something new about what holds AI back from doing real work. Last year we released SWE-LLM (continued training, Sweden's largest language model) as an experiment in language understanding. That laid the groundwork for what we're sharing today.
Introducing Incredible - Agentic AI models designed specifically for taking actions in your apps.
Here's what makes our approach different:
1. Hundreds of actions at once: While other models update 1 spreadsheet row at a time, ours can update 1000 rows simultaneously
2. Gigabyte-scale data processing: Handle 10,000+ CRM records in a single operation (vs the typical 50-100)
3. 200+ app connectors built-in: Google Workspace, Notion, Salesforce, Linear, Slack... more
4. No hallucinations on data: Our "live-code" architecture means exact accuracy in valid data operations
Some things our early users are doing:
- 📊 Analyzed an entire CRM database, identified 847 duplicate leads, merged them, and updated all related records
- 📈 Generated personalized sales reports across different regions with real-time data pulls
- 🔄 Synchronized complex project data across 5 different tools simultaneously
- 📝 Processed 1000 tickets of customer feedback and created actionable insights dashboards
We don't have billions in funding. This is still a research preview - we're learning and improving every day. We'd love for you to try it and tell us what real work you need AI to handle.
🚀 Try the research preview assistant: incredible.one
🛠️ For developers: Drop-in replacement for OpenAI/Anthropic APIs with MCP support
PS: Flagship model coming soon.
What work would you want AI to actually complete for you? Let us know in the comments - we're hoping to hear from Product Hunters sharing specific use cases!
Tack! (That's Swedish for thanks!) 🇸🇪
Hey team, currently testing it and have a suggestion: It would be great if the tool could remember the prompt after signing up. :)
@busmark_w_nika that's a great suggestion! What do you think about adding a prompt library type thing, where you can save + share prompts with each other?...
Or do you have any idea of how you would love it to work? :)
// P
Incerto
Can we automate this?
@whybee99 there's actually a ton of potential there!
Right now we're seeing people save their prompts in notes and re-running them over and over haha.
We'll see about adding a schedule button asap, it seems to be highly requested! :)