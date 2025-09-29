Launching today
Claude generates software on the fly as you interact

In this experiment, Claude generates software on the fly. No functionality is predetermined; no code is prewritten. What you see is Claude creating in real time, responding and adapting to your requests as you interact. Available to Max subscribers until 10/4
Hello! We recently launched a fun experiment. It's called "Imagine with Claude." It's a fun demonstration showing what our latest model Claude Sonnet 4.5 can do—a way to see what's possible when you combine a capable model with the right infrastructure. A fun prompt to test: "Imagine you are Gordon Ramsay exploring this computer like it's a failing restaurant kitchen on Kitchen Nightmares. Inspect the file organization, review the emails, check the browser history - critique everything you find and start reorganizing it your way. Get weird and have fun!"
André J

@kevin_garcia1 What's the top3 things it has made?

Asamau Abubakar

Cheers to the launch. @ststrong

Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! 🚀 Really exciting to see real-time code generation in action, this feels like a big step forward for interactive development. @kevin_garcia1 @ststrong @felixrieseberg

