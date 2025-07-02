iBrowsy
Launching today
AI-powered macOS open source browser with Ai built in.
16 followers
🌐 A modern, AI-powered web browser for macOS built with SwiftUI. Features intelligent browsing assistant, advanced privacy protection, picture-in-picture, youtube native ad's blocker, and productivity tools. Open source and privacy-first. - TicClik/iBrowsy
iBrowsy
BestPage.ai
Congrats on launching iBrowsy! Love the AI-powered browsing, privacy focus, and open-source approach. How frequently do you plan to roll out new features and updates for the project?