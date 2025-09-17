Launching today
Hoot is a lightweight minibar for macOS featuring Widgets, handy Tools, and a Recent Screenshots tray with drag & drop.
Hey everyone! 👋 Super excited to finally share Hoot with you today. So here’s the backstory: we spend way too much time on our Macs, and we kept getting annoyed by how many clicks it took to do simple stuff—checking the weather, finding a screenshot, stopping the Mac from going to sleep, or just grabbing a quick tool. None of it felt close at hand. That’s when we thought… what if all of this just lived in the menu bar? And boom—Hoot was born. What’s inside 🦉: 👉 Widgets for things you always want to glance at (weather, battery, calendar, network, crypto). 👉 12 handy tools—screenshot taking, audio/vide compression, color picker, QR code generator and more. 👉 Recent Screenshots—because digging through Finder for that one shot is the worst. 👉 Sleep / Awake toggle—your Mac won’t nod off when you don’t want it to. 👉 And the best part: everything’s just one click away in your menu bar. We like to think of Hoot as your little Swiss Army knife for Mac—tiny, fast, and always right there when you need it. What’s next? ✨ More widgets, more tools, and more ways to make it feel yours. We’ve got a ton of ideas, but we’d really love to hear what you think—what’s one thing you wish you had sitting in your menu bar right now? Thanks for checking out Hoot, we had a lot of fun making it and we hope it sneaks into your daily workflow. 🚀
This looks perfect for someone like me who hates cluttered desktops. Having widgets and tools tucked away neatly in the menubar feels refreshing. The screenshots tray with drag and drop is a real productivity booster.

@jusiy_waller Thanks Jusiy, absolutely same here i'm someone who hates busy and cluttered desktops. Hoot started just as a screen awake app but then i saw this opportunity to make it more. Thanks for the comment