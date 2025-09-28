Launching today
HocusFocus
Switch focus across displays just by hovering
HocusFocus removes the extra click on multi-monitor Macs. When your cursor enters another display, that screen becomes active and restores its last-focused app. Menu-bar toggle, optional delay, and pause-while-typing. Free on the Mac App Store.
Free
Launch tags:Mac•Productivity•Menu Bar Apps
I highly recommend this app because it makes working with multiple monitors on a Mac so much easier!
HocusFocus is just that little detail that makes everyday work so much more convenient. No more clicking to activate a window on another screen—just hover your cursor over it, and the desired app immediately becomes active.
Deamoy
Amazing ! Its helpful for me !