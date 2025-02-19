HiringAgents.ai provides recruitment services fully operated by AI agents.
For candidates: Work with Hunter, your personal AI career agent who delivers a white glove headhunting experience. It is free, private, and on your terms.
For companies: Partner with Holly, our AI recruiter who sources, vets, and introduces ready to interview candidates.
Pricing: Companies pay 1 credit for each interview, with credits ranging from 100 to 250 dollars.
Referral program: $1000 for each company referral.
HiringAgents.ai
👋 Hi everyone, Jacob here, co‑founder of HiringAgents.ai.
We built Hunter because job searching has become a frustrating black hole. Candidates spend hours applying, only to face generic rejections or no response at all.
Hunter is your AI career agent you can actually talk to. Our goal is for the service to feel like white‑glove executive headhunting, but available to every professional, not just the top 1 percent.
Hunter will:
🔍 Learn what truly matters to you
📊 Scan over 100k new public and hidden jobs every day
🤝 Introduce you directly to hiring managers
Always on your terms, discreet, and free for candidates.
For companies, our other AI agent, Holly, sources and pre‑qualifies top talent so hiring teams only meet candidates worth their time.
We’d love for you to try Hunter today and share your feedback!
Jacob
BestPage.ai
Wait, AI headhunters that actually vet candidates? That’s wild! Sourcing always eats up my week—can Holly help with super niche roles too? This is just so well done.
Iteration X