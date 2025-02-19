HiringAgents.ai provides recruitment services fully operated by AI agents. For candidates: Work with Hunter, your personal AI career agent who delivers a white glove headhunting experience. It is free, private, and on your terms. For companies: Partner with Holly, our AI recruiter who sources, vets, and introduces ready to interview candidates. Pricing: Companies pay 1 credit for each interview, with credits ranging from 100 to 250 dollars. Referral program: $1000 for each company referral.