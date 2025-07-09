HeronAI
HeronAI is the first AI analytics platform designed specifically for growing businesses. We connect to business tools (QuickBooks, Hubspot, Excel, and more to come) and turn scattered data into clear, actionable insights.
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Daphne, CEO and Founder of HeronAI.
Before I was building AI, I was building an accelerator-style nonprofit that invested in 189 women-owned businesses.
I saw something again and again: smart founders, great products — but decisions getting stalled or made blind because data was scattered, outdated, or impossible to decode without a full analytics team.
They weren’t lacking insights. They were locked out of them.
That stuck with me.
So we started HeronAI to fix it, not for data scientists, but for operators, marketers, CFOs, people actually running the business.
HeronAI is your no-code, always-on assistant that shows you what’s changing, what matters, and what to do next.
Heron connects to systems like QuickBooks, Stripe, HubSpot, Salesforce, and turns raw data into usable insights. Dashboards show up automatically. Answers update in real time. And teams don’t need to ask, “Can someone pull this for me?”
📣 What’s new today:
After winning $1M at 43North and getting featured by Bloomberg, we’re live. And our earliest users are seeing results that frankly made us double-check the math.
One CFO told us:
“We’ve stared at this data for years. I was spending 15 hours a week on this. In less than 5 minutes, we were up and running on HeronAI and we've never looked back.”
That’s the future we’re building.
Where business leaders don’t have to wait on dashboards. Where AI quietly does the heavy lifting in the background.
If you’ve ever made a call without enough data, we built this for you.
I'd love your upvote and feedback. What’s one business question you’ve never had time to answer?
Thanks for the support, PH community! 🚀