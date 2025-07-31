28 followers
Most health apps throw advice at you. Hecco AI reads your lab reports, vitals, and history to decode what’s actually going on — into clear, actionable insights. No jargon, no guesswork. Just trustworthy, personalised guidance.
🚀 What’s up, Product Hunters?
I’m Ashutosh—Hecco’s co-founder and CTO @ Hecco
Aman just showed you what Hecco does today—but we see it as the opening scene. When your lab reports, wearables, prescriptions, and past visits all flow into a single, multimodal brain, the app in your pocket suddenly has more clinical context than any individual ever could. That context—super-charged by LLMs + graph-orchestrated agents—lets Hecco translate “HbA1c 7.2%” into “time to tighten carbs,” spot trends before they feel like trends, and answer the late-night “is this normal?” without guesswork.
Picture this: an always-on health copilot in your pocket—tracking your vitals 24/7, whisper-alerting you days before trouble brews, and translating every cryptic lab code before you even think to Google it (because searching medical jargon in 2025 is basically Stone Age 🪨). That era of truly personalized, AI-first care is sprinting toward us, and today’s launch is the spark.
Your feedback, questions, and upvotes will fan that spark into a bonfire that changes how the world understands health. Let’s build it—together. 💙
No way—finally something that actually explains my lab results in plain English! I’m always Googling stuff after doctor visits, so this would save me so much confusion.
