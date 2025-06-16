Healy is an AI-powered daily check-in app that helps you and your family stay connected through real health, not just habits. It seamlessly integrates with Apple Health, Screen Time, Google Fit, and Google Calendar to provide view of your well-being
Healy is an AI-powered daily check-in app that helps you and your family stay connected through real health, not just habits. It seamlessly integrates with Apple Health, Screen Time, Google Fit, and Google Calendar to provide view of your well-being
Healy
Healy
Proud to be one of the makers of Healy. We've spent countless hours refining every detail to make it not just a tool, but something meaningful. Grateful to share it with the world today. 🚀