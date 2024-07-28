Haystack
Haystack is an AI-native code review platform that makes PRs feel less like a jigsaw puzzle and more like a guided story. Instead of bouncing between files and guessing at intent, Haystack: 1. Unfolds changes in a natural narrative flow so your mental model builds effortlessly 2. Surfaces critical logic first, with refactors and boilerplate saved for later 3. Enables you to trace variables and function calls across files with a click
This is the 4th launch from Haystack. View more
Haystack is the fastest path from pull request to merge. It makes PRs read like a story: changes unfold in order, data flows are traced end-to-end, and caller contexts are surfaced. Even complex code feels simple to review in Haystack!
