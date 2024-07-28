Haystack

Review pull requests like you wrote them yourself

Haystack is an AI-native code review platform that makes PRs feel less like a jigsaw puzzle and more like a guided story. Instead of bouncing between files and guessing at intent, Haystack: 1. Unfolds changes in a natural narrative flow so your mental model builds effortlessly 2. Surfaces critical logic first, with refactors and boilerplate saved for later 3. Enables you to trace variables and function calls across files with a click
Review pull requests like you wrote them yourself
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceGitHub
Hey Product Hunt, Akshay and Jake here — co-founders of Haystack 👋 We built Haystack, an AI-native code review platform that makes pull requests read like a story instead of just a bunch of diffs. Why? Because most code reviews are jigsaw puzzles. You bounce between files, guess at the author’s intent, and hope you didn’t miss a subtle bug. And now with AI-written code, even the author might not know how the pieces fit together. Haystack snaps the puzzle into place. Here’s how it helps: 1. Narrative flow: Changes unfold as a clear story, so your mental model builds naturally. 2. Logic first: Critical changes surface up front; refactors and boilerplate wait at the end. 3. Cross-file context: Trace variables and function calls across files with a single click. We built Haystack because we’ve experienced code review hell at big companies. There were many times where we would read a pull request at 10am right before standup, again at 2pm between meetings, and finally at 5pm before approving without understanding any of what was changed. We want to change this with Haystack! 👉 Try it out: haystackeditor.com/review. We’ve set up demo pull requests so you can see how it feels on code you’ve never touched before. We’d love your feedback, ideas, or even stories from your own pull request review nightmares. Fire away!