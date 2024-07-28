Haystack is an AI-native code review platform that makes PRs feel less like a jigsaw puzzle and more like a guided story. Instead of bouncing between files and guessing at intent, Haystack: 1. Unfolds changes in a natural narrative flow so your mental model builds effortlessly 2. Surfaces critical logic first, with refactors and boilerplate saved for later 3. Enables you to trace variables and function calls across files with a click