Launching today
Harmony
Aesthetic Pomodoro Productivity App
19 followers
Aesthetic Pomodoro Productivity App
19 followers
Harmony is your FREE all-in-one focus app! 🎧 Escape to cozy virtual spaces with aesthetic videos & ambient sounds. Use our custom Pomodoro timer to crush your tasks with an integrated To-Do list. Get unstuck, build streaks, and find your flow! ✨🧠✅🔥
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Task Management•Time Tracking
Launch Team
Brainfish — AI that can explain your product to anyone.
AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted
Harmony
Looks cool, but I wonder if adding all those visuals might actually distract some users? 🤔 IMO simplicity often beats aesthetics in long-term productivity. Curious if you tested retention rates compared with minimal Pomodoro apps.