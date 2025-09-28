Launching today
Harmony

Harmony

Aesthetic Pomodoro Productivity App

19 followers

Visit website
Harmony is your FREE all-in-one focus app! 🎧 Escape to cozy virtual spaces with aesthetic videos & ambient sounds. Use our custom Pomodoro timer to crush your tasks with an integrated To-Do list. Get unstuck, build streaks, and find your flow! ✨🧠✅🔥
Harmony gallery image
Harmony gallery image
Harmony gallery image
Harmony gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask ManagementTime Tracking
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Himashu Taviyad
Maker
📌
Why did I build this? I wanted a productivity tool that wasn’t just a timer, but a focus companion. Something that blends Pomodoro with motivation, aesthetics, and a calm environment — helping me (and hopefully others) stay consistent. What’s new and unique? Unlike traditional Pomodoro apps, Harmony combines: Ambient sounds + background videos for flow Motivational quotes & streaks Aesthetic animations and gradients that make you want to come back Lightweight, distraction-free design with just the essentials What am I most proud of? That it feels satisfying to use. Checking off tasks with subtle animations, switching spaces, or listening to rain while working — these small touches create an experience that’s more than “just another timer.”
Dongnan

Looks cool, but I wonder if adding all those visuals might actually distract some users? 🤔 IMO simplicity often beats aesthetics in long-term productivity. Curious if you tested retention rates compared with minimal Pomodoro apps.

Brainfish
Brainfish
AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted