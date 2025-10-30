Launching today
Halloween AI Photo Booth
Hop in the booth and dress up with AI to show your costume
16 followers
It’s Framer’s virtual Halloween Office Bash! Dress up, hop in the booth, and strike your scariest (or funniest) pose. Prizes await the best costumes!
Free
Launch tags:Photography•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Jurre & Andy from Framer here.
We built a small Halloween project for fun, an AI-powered photo booth that lets you upload a photo (or take a selfie), describe a costume, and instantly get a spooky transformation. The team had such a good time with it in our company Slack that we decided to open it up to everyone.
Join the Framer Halloween Costume Contest, share your creations, and you might even win a few prizes.
Have fun and keep it creepy. 🎃
I think that this would be awarded by the Oscars for the best costume work in movies. :D