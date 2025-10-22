Launching today
Hacktivate

A capture-the-flag game teaching real cybersecurity skills

Hacktivate is a safe, gamified way for students to learn real cybersecurity skills through interactive hacking challenges, using iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Created by an indie developer to make computer science education more fun!
Launch tags:
iOSEducationSecurity
Paul Hudson
Hi, folks! I’m Paul, the creator of Hacktivate. When I was a teenager I learned about computers by trying things, breaking things, and fixing them again. I wanted to bring that spirit back – safely! – for the next generation. Hacktivate turns real cybersecurity concepts into playable hacking missions – you get to learn real-world concepts like SQL injection, steganography, digital forensics, and more, all using hands-on challenges on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. I’ve worked to give the UI a “Hollywood-hacker” aesthetic, and have been heavily inspired by games I loved such as Command & Conquer, Uplink, and Syndicate. So, while the UI might feel like the War Games movie, every skill you learn is real. I’d love your feedback, especially from educators, developers, and security pros who want to get more people hooked on ethical hacking. Thanks for checking it out! (And if you like it, an upvote would mean the world! 🙌)
@twostraws As a cybersecurity enthusiast myself I really liked it and already gave a upvote. It's appreciating you are making it responsive on mobile, it make it easy for every beginner to try it out especially the ones who not have laptops.

Congrats for the launch.

Gabe Perez

I'm not a hacker by any means but this is so clever and fun. Love the idea and congrats on the launch, Paul! I'm going to spend some of my time this weekend seeing how far I can go...or until the coffee runs out.

Cruise Chen

@gabe more coffee, more hacking!

Alexander Winter

Nice, wish I had this back in school!

