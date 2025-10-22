Launching today
Hacktivate
A capture-the-flag game teaching real cybersecurity skills
25 followers
Hacktivate is a safe, gamified way for students to learn real cybersecurity skills through interactive hacking challenges, using iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Created by an indie developer to make computer science education more fun!
Hacking with Swift
@twostraws As a cybersecurity enthusiast myself I really liked it and already gave a upvote. It's appreciating you are making it responsive on mobile, it make it easy for every beginner to try it out especially the ones who not have laptops.
Congrats for the launch.
Product Hunt
I'm not a hacker by any means but this is so clever and fun. Love the idea and congrats on the launch, Paul! I'm going to spend some of my time this weekend seeing how far I can go...or until the coffee runs out.
Agnes AI
@gabe more coffee, more hacking!
SalesPort
Nice, wish I had this back in school!