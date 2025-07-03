Hablo.pro
Launching today
Learn a language by speaking
33 followers
Practice speaking with Nacho, your AI language tutor. Improve your fluency, vocabulary, and confidence in any language. Start learning for free today!
Hey product hunt!
I love learning languages, and the thing I struggle the most is speaking. Speaking a new language is difficult because:
The person you speak to does not have infinite patience.
The person you speak to does not talk the language you do (you don't have a backup).
The person you speak to does not give you vocabulary and form recommendations after every conversation.
But Nacho (hablo.pro's mascot) does!! I did it trying to solve a problem that I face and I really hope it helps you speak a bit more fluently.
Trying it out is free (you get 10 mins of conversation) and if you like it you can either subscribe or pay as you go.
This is my first launch! So exited!! And especially looking for feedback! The product is super simple but I believe it has a ton of potential to improve!
---
I am very interested in using AI (and in general technology) to make learning easier, faster and better - cool if you decide to stay in touch! I am on X (@manoletre_) and I upload videos in spanish to tiktok (@manoletre), insta (@manoletre_) and youtube (@manoletre).
All the best for the launch @manuel_cardenas1 !
Jo
Interesting approach to language learning - esp the recap and tips. Does the next session remember this and perhaps test you if you were able to learn?