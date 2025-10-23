Launching today
HabitForge
Build lasting habits with friends & real accountability
19 followers
Build lasting habits with friends through social accountability, real-world consequences, and gamification. Join a Forge with friends, set goals together, and track progress with daily check-ins, streaks, and achievements. Make habit-building fun & sustainable
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•User Experience•Social Media
HabitForge
CoLaunchly
Love the Forge concept, turning habit tracking into a small squad with real stakes and RPG vibes. Photo check-ins and E2E privacy are a great combo. Curious how you handle consequences, is it built in with pledges or up to the group? Congrats and good luck!
HabitForge
@alexcloudstar Thanks so much! 🔥 Really appreciate you getting the vision!
Great question about consequences! It's actually a hybrid approach:
Built-in structure: When creating a group goal/challenge, there's a consequence field where you define:
- Description (e.g., "Loser buys coffee for everyone")
- Type: Individual (each person who fails) or Group (whole squad pays if goal fails)
- Severity levels: Light, Medium, or Heavy
Group decides: The actual consequence content is totally up to your Forge squad. We provide the framework to set it, track it, and hold each other accountable, but you and your friends decide what the real-world stakes are. Could be buying coffee, doing pushups, or anything meaningful to your group.
The idea is to give structure without being prescriptive - because the best accountability comes from consequences that actually matter to YOUR crew. 🎯
Thanks for the support, and let me know if you have any other questions!
CoSupport AI
Congratulations on the lauch!
CoSupport AI
HabitForge
@alex_khoroshchak Thanks
Theysaid
I love the idea of turning it into something social and gamified instead of just another checklist app. The “Forge” concept feels genuinely motivating. Congrats to the team 🤩
HabitForge
@chrishicken Thank you so much! 🔥 Really means a lot!
You nailed exactly what we're going for - we were tired of seeing people abandon habit trackers because ticking boxes alone just isn't enough. Real change happens when you have people you care about holding you accountable.
The "Forge" name came from the idea that habits are forged through consistent pressure and heat - and having your crew there makes all the difference. You're not just tracking, you're building something together.
Would love to hear what kind of habits you'd want to tackle with your squad! 🎯
CoSupport AI
Congratulations on the launch!