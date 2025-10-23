Launching today
HabitForge

Build lasting habits with friends & real accountability

Build lasting habits with friends through social accountability, real-world consequences, and gamification. Join a Forge with friends, set goals together, and track progress with daily check-ins, streaks, and achievements. Make habit-building fun & sustainable
Launch tags:
ProductivityUser ExperienceSocial Media
Mehmet Yalınbaş
HabitForge is a social habit tracking app that transforms habit building through the power of community and accountability. 🔥 WHAT IS A FORGE? A Forge is your accountability squad - a small group of 2-8 friends committed to building habits together. Set shared goals, face real consequences for missed check-ins, and celebrate wins as a team. ✨ KEY FEATURES • Smart Check-Ins: One-tap daily check-ins with photo proof • Streak Tracking: Build momentum and never break the chain • Social Accountability: Real friends keeping you honest • Gamification: Earn XP, level up, unlock badges (100 levels) • Progress Analytics: Beautiful charts showing your growth • Group Chat: Stay connected with your Forge members • Real Consequences: Set meaningful stakes that actually motivate • Achievement System: 50+ badges to collect • Privacy First: End-to-end encryption & granular controls 🎮 GAMIFIED HABIT BUILDING Unlike boring habit trackers, HabitForge makes progress fun with an RPG-like experience. Earn XP for check-ins, unlock achievements for streaks, and compete on optional leaderboards. 👥 BUILT FOR SOCIAL Solo habit tracking doesn't work for most people. Research shows social accountability increases success rates by 65%. HabitForge puts your friends at the center. 📱 COMING SOON • iOS & Android apps (Q1 2026) • Early bird pricing: 30% off lifetime • Free plan: Up to 3 Forges forever • Premium: $4.99/month (unlimited Forges) Join the waitlist today and lock in pre-launch pricing!
Alex Cloudstar

Love the Forge concept, turning habit tracking into a small squad with real stakes and RPG vibes. Photo check-ins and E2E privacy are a great combo. Curious how you handle consequences, is it built in with pledges or up to the group? Congrats and good luck!

Mehmet Yalınbaş
@alexcloudstar Thanks so much! 🔥 Really appreciate you getting the vision!

Great question about consequences! It's actually a hybrid approach:

Built-in structure: When creating a group goal/challenge, there's a consequence field where you define:

- Description (e.g., "Loser buys coffee for everyone")

- Type: Individual (each person who fails) or Group (whole squad pays if goal fails)

- Severity levels: Light, Medium, or Heavy

Group decides: The actual consequence content is totally up to your Forge squad. We provide the framework to set it, track it, and hold each other accountable, but you and your friends decide what the real-world stakes are. Could be buying coffee, doing pushups, or anything meaningful to your group.

The idea is to give structure without being prescriptive - because the best accountability comes from consequences that actually matter to YOUR crew. 🎯

Thanks for the support, and let me know if you have any other questions!

Alex Khoroshchak

Alex Khoroshchak

Congratulations on the launch!

Mehmet Yalınbaş
Chris Hicken

I love the idea of turning it into something social and gamified instead of just another checklist app. The “Forge” concept feels genuinely motivating. Congrats to the team 🤩

Mehmet Yalınbaş
@chrishicken Thank you so much! 🔥 Really means a lot!

You nailed exactly what we're going for - we were tired of seeing people abandon habit trackers because ticking boxes alone just isn't enough. Real change happens when you have people you care about holding you accountable.

The "Forge" name came from the idea that habits are forged through consistent pressure and heat - and having your crew there makes all the difference. You're not just tracking, you're building something together.

Would love to hear what kind of habits you'd want to tackle with your squad! 🎯

