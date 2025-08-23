Launching today
Grok 2.5 (OSS Ver.)

2024 best model from xAI, now open source.

Grok 2.5 by xAI is the open-source release of their best model from last year. The weights for this powerful, large-scale model (~500 GB) are now available for developers and researchers under a community license.
According to Elon:

The xAI Grok 2.5 model, which was our best model last year, is now open source.

Grok 3 will be made open source in about 6 months.

