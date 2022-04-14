This is the 3rd launch from Griply. View more

Griply 3.0 Launching today Time blocking, calendar, goal roadmap, in a simple MacOS app Visit

Griply 3.0 closes the gap between your long-term goals and your daily actions. Use the new Goal Roadmap to plan your goals for the year ahead, then put that plan into action with the new Calendar and Daily Planner - so you focus on what truly matters each day.