Griply is an all-in-one app that brings together your goals, habits, and tasks – making them easier to accomplish, and keep track of with visual progress tracking. It helps you turn big goals into daily actions by breaking them down into subgoals, habits and tasks. ✨ NEW Griply 3.0: Goal Roadmap, Calendar, Time Blocking & All New Desktop App
Griply
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Amber, founder of Griply - a goal planning app that bridges the gap between your long-term goals and daily actions.
Why we built Griply
Most productivity tools help you check off tasks, but they rarely start with your bigger life vision or show how your daily actions truly contribute to your goals.
We built Griply to change that: a system that connects your long-term vision to goals, habits, and tasks, all working together in one easy-to-use app.
With Griply 3.0, we’re closing the final gap. The new Goal Roadmap, Time Blocking, and built-in Calendar help you plan your days around what truly matters. It’s the missing piece that turns long-term dreams into daily progress.
What makes Griply unique
• Everything is organized around your life areas
• Measurable goal targets (amounts, percentages, units, etc.)
• Visual progress tracking to keep you motivated
• Break down goals into subgoals, habits, and tasks
• Connect your goals to your long-term vision
• A fully functional, goal-oriented task manager
✨ What’s new in 3.0
• Goal Roadmap: Plan goals months or years ahead on a timeline view
• Calendar: Make time for your goals and tasks in your calendar
• Time Block Goals & Life Areas: Drag and drop goal time slots onto your calendar
• Google Calendar integration: See your Google Calendar events
• Daily Planner & Time Blocking: Organize each day around what matters most
• Redesigned Desktop App: Plan easily on a bigger screen
Who it’s for
• Productivity enthusiasts and self-improvement fans
• Freelancers and solopreneurs who want to track personal and business goals in one app
• Professionals syncing work and personal goals
• Students balancing study, life, and big ambitions
• Anyone planning everything from fitness goals to relationships to career growth
Try it free
We offer a free plan and a 7-day free trial for premium features. Premium is available on a monthly or yearly plan.
🎁 To celebrate the 3.0 launch, there’s also a limited lifetime deal on our website.
We’d love to hear your thoughts, ideas, or feedback.
Thanks so much! 🙏