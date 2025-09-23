Launching today
A company GPT that actually works

Connects to all your company's data sources, e.g. Slack, GDrive, Codebase, Linear, etc., and makes it really easy for AI agents to search over. The first product we're launching on this system is a company GPT that works better than any alternative today.
ProductivitySoftware EngineeringArtificial Intelligence
Like many of you, we were interested in a ChatGPT that fully understands your company. We tried all the existing tools (including expensive enterprise ones), but while they were good at answering “what is X team’s Q4 goal,” they weren’t good at the day-to-day questions that actually blocked people. So, our founders and early engineers created a set of 100+ representative questions, from hard technical questions to company-specific knowledge questions. At first, the state-of-the-art “enterprise search” products were getting about 50% of them correct, and our in-house system was getting 35%. But as we solved details in data processing, search algorithm, and more, we eventually achieved 85%. (For reference, the best human score our founders got was 70%) It’s changed the way we work: popular engineering channels that have 5+ questions / day are fully answered proactively by AI, and people across departments go to the bot first for bug reports, incidents, and support tickets. Our 15+ beta customers have been consistently surprised by the quality of answers too. We’d love for everyone to try it out themselves! We put a lot of effort into making it easy to set up (less than 30 min) and the first month is free. Grapevine is built with our company’s SOC 2 Type II standards and if it doesn’t work out, it’s super easy to delete your data. Thank you, and looking forward to your feedback! 🍇
Dongnan

Grapevine's 85% acuracy is impressive! But IMO, does it handle real-time queries from Slack without lag? TBF, latency could affect adoption.

Wayne

Congrats on the launch! Will you consider connecting to CRM in the future? I believe Grapevine has great potential to improve the efficiency of enterprise sales teams!

