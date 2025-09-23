Launching today
Grapevine
A company GPT that actually works
A company GPT that actually works
Connects to all your company's data sources, e.g. Slack, GDrive, Codebase, Linear, etc., and makes it really easy for AI agents to search over. The first product we're launching on this system is a company GPT that works better than any alternative today.
Gather Town
Grapevine's 85% acuracy is impressive! But IMO, does it handle real-time queries from Slack without lag? TBF, latency could affect adoption.
Congrats on the launch! Will you consider connecting to CRM in the future? I believe Grapevine has great potential to improve the efficiency of enterprise sales teams!