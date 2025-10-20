Launching today
Grapes Studio is an AI-powered, HTML-first website & email builder built on GrapesJS. Generate sites with AI, edit visually or in code, and publish instantly. No React bloat, just clean, static HTML and full control over your projects.
Hey everyone 👋 We’ve been working lately on Grapes Studio, an AI-powered website & email builder built on top of the GrapesJS open source framework. Our goal is simple: make creating web projects easier and faster than ever, without the overkill, and giving you full control. Most AI builders today generate full-blown React apps, which often end up introducing security issues, breaking builds, or just being unnecessarily complex for simple websites. Studio takes a different route. It’s fully HTML-first, meaning everything you build is clean, static, and lightweight, no servers, no build process, no headaches. You can: * Generate projects from scratch with AI. * Import an existing website and continue editing visually. * Ask AI to make scoped changes (add a new section, create a new page, etc.) * Dive straight into the code if you need full control When you’re done, you can publish your project with one click, connect your own domain, or export it to host anywhere. We really believe this hybrid model, combining AI with visual and code editing, is the future of web creation. Would love your feedback 🙏
