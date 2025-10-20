Launching today
Grapes Studio
AI-powered, HTML-first, drag & drop website & email builder
21 followers
AI-powered, HTML-first, drag & drop website & email builder
21 followers
Grapes Studio is an AI-powered, HTML-first website & email builder built on GrapesJS. Generate sites with AI, edit visually or in code, and publish instantly. No React bloat, just clean, static HTML and full control over your projects.
Free Options
Launch tags:Website Builder•Artificial Intelligence•No-Code
Launch Team
FirstSign: Find PMF. 10x Faster. — Personas, interview scripts & a shareable strategy brief.
Personas, interview scripts & a shareable strategy brief.
Promoted
GrapesJS