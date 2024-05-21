I've tested so many AI Note takers as of late. @Fathom, @Fireflies.ai , BuildBetter, @Grain, and even Google's Transcribing feature. They're all pretty good but lately @Granola has been winning me over.

BuildBetter is really good for teams, has a nice chat function that lets you chat across all your meetings and get good insight from your team members, calls, clients, etc.

But for personal, and individual notes - Granola is a champion. Recently I've been using Granola's new mobile app for in-person convos and it's amazing. Particularly for my conversations in Japanese, where the chances of me misinterpreting something, missing a key note, or simply not knowing a word are higher. Granola captures all key points and topics and WRITES THE NOTES IN ENGLISH.

Literal immediate translating assistant. I'm not sure if other's do this, but Granola has been the easiest to quickly boot up and get my notes in a snap...without needing to translate.

I'm curious what everyone else uses and why!