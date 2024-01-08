Most applications have individual search features within each of them, but when you’re looking for specific collateral and you’re not sure where it lives, you have to go through each individually or end up tapping a coworker. With GoSearch, that's not the case. I use the conversational AI workplace assistant to ask questions about all types things - I love that I can ask a follow up question and the next answer will use the previous answer as context to dig a little deeper. Definitely a huge boost in productivity, and saves me a ton of time each week.

