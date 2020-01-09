Organizing the world's information4.7•211 reviews•
Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Hi everyone!
Google Photos is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and I've been a user since day one. Over the past decade, I've switched phones many times, from Nexus (now Pixel) to iPhone, and through it all, Google Photos has been the one constant, cross-platform home for all of my memories. It's truly been a life-changing product.
Now, with AI, it's starting to make those memories even more vivid. They're introducing a new "Create tab" that brings some fun new features. "Photo to video" can take a static picture and bring it to life with subtle movements, and "Remix" can transform your photos into different art styles like sketches or comics.
It's exciting to see a tool that has been so central to preserving our past now using AI to help us creatively reimagine it.
Congrats! Is it like the live pictures on iPhone or a longer video generation?