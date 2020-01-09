Organizing the world's information4.7•827 reviews•11 shoutouts•
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Google released a lot of updates at its annual I/O conference.
One of them, which has been a success, is 3D video conferencing (it reminds me a bit of the era when 3D movies were a big boom in 2009). So I assume that we may soon see 4D and 5D experiences.
I m growing a small SaaS. And cloud costs are starting to hurt. I keep hearing about founders stacking $100-300k in Google Cloud credits, but all the advice feels vague or locked behind big-name accelerators.
Where did you actually get credits?
Any creative hacks or things to avoid?
If you ve cracked this, I d love to hear what worked.
And if you re still figuring it out too, just drop a comment. If I ve gathered some useful stuff, I'll be happy to share.
Congrats on launching your project! 🎉 Good luck with it! How will the new search changes impact discoverability for average users who may not be familiar with extensions?
My opinion when using google apps on pc or phone can reach places of recreation all over the world as well as knowledge in various places. I like to be accessible anywhere 😊😊😊
I love to use Google Drive to as a shared drive at the office and as an alternative to Wetransfer to share documents. Only issues I encountered is not being able to add shortcuts to website links, which really is a pitty. Also moving documents to another folder is a bit bothersome in current UI & could be improved. Otherwise reallly glad this tool exists & can bee used freely!
Hi everyone!
It's clear Google is accelerating the release of the new AI features it previewed at I/O 2025. The latest is Search Live, which is now available as an experiment in Search Labs.
It's a new way to interact with Search that turns your query into an ongoing voice conversation, and it works within the Google App on iOS and Android for now. You can ask a question, get an AI-generated audio answer, and ask follow-ups, even while the app runs in the background.
The experience also includes on-screen links to web pages so you can dive deeper. This is a very interesting approach to making search more conversational and hands-free, especially when you're on the go.
@zaczuo Seems like ChatGPT voice mode. What I specifically like is the on-screen links that can be explored further. Cool update! :)