I m growing a small SaaS. And cloud costs are starting to hurt. I keep hearing about founders stacking $100-300k in Google Cloud credits, but all the advice feels vague or locked behind big-name accelerators.

Where did you actually get credits?

Any creative hacks or things to avoid?

If you ve cracked this, I d love to hear what worked.

And if you re still figuring it out too, just drop a comment. If I ve gathered some useful stuff, I'll be happy to share.