7.2K followers
Launched on August 16th, 2025
Launched on August 10th, 2025
Launched on August 7th, 2025
Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Hi everyone!
Google just launched a real AI phone (in my opinion). The new Pixel 10 phones are powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip and run a Gemini Nano model locally.
Basically, a phone with a local SLM and dedicated AI acceleration is what you can reasonably call an AI phone.
When the chip, model, OS, hardware, and apps are all designed and integrated for AI, that's when a device earns the title. I'm very curious to see how this all evolves.