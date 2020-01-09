Google

Google

Organizing the world's information

4.7216 reviews

7.2K followers

2019 Golden Kitty Awards
Visit website
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
This is the 490th launch from Google. View more
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

Launching today
Meet the new status pro
Google's Pixel 10 is a true AI phone, powered by the new Tensor G5 chip to run Gemini Nano locally. It features proactive AI like Magic Cue and an AI-enhanced camera, all in a refined design with up to 7 years of updates.
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Google Pixel 10 gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
HardwareArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Zac Zuo
Hunter
📌

Hi everyone!

Google just launched a real AI phone (in my opinion). The new Pixel 10 phones are powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip and run a Gemini Nano model locally.

Basically, a phone with a local SLM and dedicated AI acceleration is what you can reasonably call an AI phone.

When the chip, model, OS, hardware, and apps are all designed and integrated for AI, that's when a device earns the title. I'm very curious to see how this all evolves.

© 2025 Product Hunt