Google

Google

Organizing the world's information

4.7220 reviews

7.4K followers

2019 Golden Kitty Awards
Visit website
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
This is the 492nd launch from Google. View more
Google Finance Beta

Google Finance Beta

Launching today
Dive into the world of finance with AI-powered insights
Ask your toughest finance questions and get AI responses based on real-time market data, news & price updates, and use advanced charting tools to visualize data on-the-fly. Track your favorite asset classes, get quick views on top market movers, and more!
Google Finance Beta gallery image
Google Finance Beta gallery image
Google Finance Beta gallery image
Google Finance Beta gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
FintechInvestingMoney
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Chris Messina
Hunter
📌

Here's what new with Google Finance Beta (now with moar AI!!):

  • 💹 Research your finance questions with AI: Now, you can ask detailed questions about the financial world and get a comprehensive AI response, all with easy access to relevant sites on the web. Rather than looking up individual stock details, you can ask your complex research questions in one go, to get helpful analysis and novel insights.

  • 📊 Access advanced charting tools: New, powerful charting tools will help you visualize financial data beyond simple asset performance. You can view technical indicators, like moving average envelopes, or adjust the display to see candlestick charts and more.

  • 🗞️ Get real-time data and news: Explore more kinds of market data than ever before, including commodities and additional cryptocurrencies. And with a new live news feed, you can see up-to-the minute headlines and track the latest market intel.

As of August 27, 2025: You can now opt-in via Search Labs to try out the new Google Finance in the U.S.