Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Here's what new with Google Finance Beta (now with moar AI!!):
💹 Research your finance questions with AI: Now, you can ask detailed questions about the financial world and get a comprehensive AI response, all with easy access to relevant sites on the web. Rather than looking up individual stock details, you can ask your complex research questions in one go, to get helpful analysis and novel insights.
📊 Access advanced charting tools: New, powerful charting tools will help you visualize financial data beyond simple asset performance. You can view technical indicators, like moving average envelopes, or adjust the display to see candlestick charts and more.
🗞️ Get real-time data and news: Explore more kinds of market data than ever before, including commodities and additional cryptocurrencies. And with a new live news feed, you can see up-to-the minute headlines and track the latest market intel.
As of August 27, 2025: You can now opt-in via Search Labs to try out the new Google Finance in the U.S.