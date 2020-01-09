Organizing the world's information4.7•211 reviews•
Organizing the world's information4.7•211 reviews
Launched on July 25th, 2025
Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Hi everyone!
Google DeepMind has also brought their latest generation world model, Genie 3. It generates real-time, explorable worlds (basically playable, if you think of it in a gaming context), and the level of detail and naturalness is very high.
You can generate these worlds with a text prompt and navigate them in real-time at 24 FPS. What's more interesting is the "promptable world events" feature, which lets you change the weather or add new objects just by typing.
I have a feeling the immersive experience in smart glasses and headsets will be very different in the future. You're interacting with your imagination. What a strange future🤩