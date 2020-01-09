Organizing the world's information4.7•212 reviews•
6.2K followers
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
6.2K followers
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Launched on July 3rd, 2025
Launched on June 26th, 2025
Launched on June 19th, 2025
Google released a lot of updates at its annual I/O conference.
One of them, which has been a success, is 3D video conferencing (it reminds me a bit of the era when 3D movies were a big boom in 2009). So I assume that we may soon see 4D and 5D experiences.
2mo ago
I m growing a small SaaS. And cloud costs are starting to hurt. I keep hearing about founders stacking $100-300k in Google Cloud credits, but all the advice feels vague or locked behind big-name accelerators.
Where did you actually get credits?
Any creative hacks or things to avoid?
If you ve cracked this, I d love to hear what worked.
And if you re still figuring it out too, just drop a comment. If I ve gathered some useful stuff, I'll be happy to share.
Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Hi everyone!
The idea of just raising your wrist and telling Gemini what you need sounds like an incredibly smooth experience. Google is now bringing that to life with Gemini on Wear OS.
It's a real, conversational AI on your wrist that can handle more complex tasks, going beyond simple commands. You can ask it to summarize your last email, send a message while you're on a run, or remember where you parked your car. Gemini will bring more agency to your watch.
This is all about making the watch a genuinely useful tool, not just a phone accessory. Rolling out now to Wear OS 4+ watches.
BestPage.ai
Love how Google always helps me dig up info from every corner of the internet—huge thanks to the team for making search so crazy fast and realiable!
Jupitrr AI
Google understand the need. They are going to make everything AI. I am desperately waiting for the day Amazon brings Perplexity or any other AI on Alexa. Its so basic yet its so far from it!