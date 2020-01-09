Organizing the world's information4.7•216 reviews•
Launched on August 21st, 2025
Launched on August 16th, 2025
Launched on August 10th, 2025
Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Hi everyone!
About a week ago, a mysterious model called "nano-banana"🍌 appeared on LMArena. Everyone was guessing who made it, but the signs pointed to Google. And now it is.
Its character consistency is what shocked the world, but the model is much more than that. It can fuse multiple images, make precise edits with natural language, and it's all powered by Gemini's world knowledge. I can't even remember how many times I tried to "draw the card" on LMArena this past week, just hoping to get a chance to use it.
It's just that good. I think this is another milestone moment for multimodal models, right up there with GPT-4o. But words don't do it justice, you have to try the model for yourself. I think anyone will be as deeply shocked by its capabilities as I have been this past week🤯
PhotoFuse
I have tried it already and it's way ahead of all other competitors! Can't wait to integrate it into PhotoFuse!
Camocopy
It's crazy where we have come from. Google is cooking with it's new gemini-2,.5-flash-image particularly in the field of virtual try-on apps. I just vibe coded a small virtual try on website with it and the results are impressive. It maintains the original details of the t-shirt flawlessly, without any of the undesirable artifacts that often plague similar applications. It's just nice. The overall experience is smooth and visually appealing, I can't think where we will be in 1 year 😅
Also the model itself is nice for vibe coding too, so you can vibe code an app where you will use the same model. Seems paradox. @zaczuo