Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image

Launching today
Meet "nano-banana🍌" the new SOTA image model
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (aka "nano-banana") is Google's new SOTA image model. It excels at character consistency, multi-image fusion, and precise editing with natural language. Available via API, Gemini app and in Google AI Studio.
About a week ago, a mysterious model called "nano-banana"🍌 appeared on LMArena. Everyone was guessing who made it, but the signs pointed to Google. And now it is.

Its character consistency is what shocked the world, but the model is much more than that. It can fuse multiple images, make precise edits with natural language, and it's all powered by Gemini's world knowledge. I can't even remember how many times I tried to "draw the card" on LMArena this past week, just hoping to get a chance to use it.

It's just that good. I think this is another milestone moment for multimodal models, right up there with GPT-4o. But words don't do it justice, you have to try the model for yourself. I think anyone will be as deeply shocked by its capabilities as I have been this past week🤯

I have tried it already and it's way ahead of all other competitors! Can't wait to integrate it into PhotoFuse!

It's crazy where we have come from. Google is cooking with it's new gemini-2,.5-flash-image particularly in the field of virtual try-on apps. I just vibe coded a small virtual try on website with it and the results are impressive. It maintains the original details of the t-shirt flawlessly, without any of the undesirable artifacts that often plague similar applications. It's just nice. The overall experience is smooth and visually appealing, I can't think where we will be in 1 year 😅

Also the model itself is nice for vibe coding too, so you can vibe code an app where you will use the same model. Seems paradox.