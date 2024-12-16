Google Labs is an experimental hub where Google publicly tests early-stage AI products and features. It includes projects like AI-powered search enhancements, Workspace integrations (e.g. Gmail and Docs assistants), and generative tools such as NotebookLM.
Stax is a tool from Google Labs to solve LLM evaluation. Move beyond "vibe testing" by building custom autoraters to measure what matters to you. It's a full toolkit for testing your AI stack with your data, with support for all major model providers.
Stax is one of the few products I've seen recently that got me genuinely excited. It tackles a core problem for anyone building with LLMs: how to objectively evaluate output quality beyond just "vibe testing." We've already started using it with my internal dev team.
It solves two major headaches right away. First, it integrates with all the major model providers, so you're not stuck building your own testing harnesses. Second, the way you can batch test across custom use cases is incredibly convenient.
One of my team members responsible for QA summed it up perfectly, and I quote:
Stax feels like a real step forward from "vibe testing." The integrations and batch testing are clear wins. I wonder though, how does it approach subjective trade-offs, like when creativity and accuracy pull in different directions?