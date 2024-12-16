Google Labs is an experimental hub where Google publicly tests early-stage AI products and features. It includes projects like AI-powered search enhancements, Workspace integrations (e.g. Gmail and Docs assistants), and generative tools such as NotebookLM.
Reimagining textbooks for every learner
Learn your way uses AI to transform static textbook material into personalized, interactive learning guides. it adapts content to a student's grade level and interests to create a more engaging and effective study experience.
