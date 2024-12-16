Google's new AI tool, Whisk, allows you to generate images by using other images as prompts. Simply drag in images for the subject, scene, and style, and remix them to create unique, personalized visuals without needing long text prompts.
Launched on June 27th, 2025
Launched on June 6th, 2025
Launched on April 20th, 2025
Hi everyone!
Co-hunting with @busmark_w_nika to share this fun yet powerful update to Flow.
I just tried it out. I uploaded a photo of a hamster and prompted it to pull out an iPhone 16 Pro and say, "hey, I can talk to you now!" The video Flow generated was genuinely astonishing – actually, it gave me two options to choose from.
This is a new aha moment. When an AI can imagine and synchronize both sound and visuals in a single step, it replaces the long, multi-app workflows creators used to struggle with. That's a huge leap.
What's also exciting is that this feature is now expanding to a wider audience. It's available in Flow for both Google AI Pro and Ultra plan users.
@zaczuo Thank you for the mention! Anytime I bump into something interesting, I will let you know! :D
