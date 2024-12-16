Google Labs is an experimental hub where Google publicly tests early-stage AI products and features. It includes projects like AI-powered search enhancements, Workspace integrations (e.g. Gmail and Docs assistants), and generative tools such as NotebookLM.
Refined edits made simple with Whisk Precise Mode
Google Whisk 3.0
Launching today
Whisk’s new Precise Mode lets you generate images using your own reference uploads for sharper character, style, and scene accuracy. Powered by veo3 and refined with Gemini 2.5 Flash, it gives you control, consistency and stunning results.
Free
The Google Labs team shared with me a new update. Excited to share Whisk 3.0 with the Product Hunt community! :)
This release introduces Precise Mode! This is a big step forward for creators who need tighter control over outputs.
Unlike Creative Mode, which relies on Gemini’s visual understanding to caption your images before passing them to the model, Precise Mode directly uses your uploaded reference images with a specialized version of Imagen 4 and veo3.
The result? Outputs that stick much closer to your intended character, style, and scene references.
On top of that, they have integrated Gemini 2.5 Flash into the refine flow, so you can make fast, native edits to get your visuals exactly right.
A few quick highlights:
Toggle “Precise Ref” in your prompt bar settings to activate.
Upload up to 3 context images (subject + scene) and 1 style image.
Works best when you pair reference images with clear text instructions.
Guardrails in place to block certain photorealistic categories for safety in Precise Mode (eg. minors)
Pro tip: For identity preservation, use a clean, frontal, natural color face photo.
Super excited to see what the community creates with Precise Mode. Take it for a spin and show us what you make!