Google's new AI tool, Whisk, allows you to generate images by using other images as prompts. Simply drag in images for the subject, scene, and style, and remix them to create unique, personalized visuals without needing long text prompts.
Hi everyone!Google is testing a new Search Labs experiment called Web Guide. If AI Mode feels like a centralized, conversational chatbot, this is a familiar yet strange take on the traditional search experience.The stream of links is still there, but it's reconstructed. The experience feels a bit... bizarre?If Google Search continues to evolve in this direction, it could fundamentally change SEO and search advertising. Get ready for that.
