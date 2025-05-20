Google Flow

AI-powered filmmaking with Veo 3

A new type of AI filmmaking tool that combines the best of Veo, Imagen and Gemini — built with and for creatives.
Bring stories to life with stunningly real visuals
We’re rolling out Veo 3.1, our updated video generation model, alongside improved creative controls for filmmakers, storytellers, and developers - many of them with audio.
Hey Hunters, I’m excited to hunt Veo 3.1 — the next leap in AI video generation! With deeper narrative understanding, lifelike visuals, and even audio support, Veo lets creators bring their imagination to screen like never before. From story-driven scene extensions to seamless start-to-end transitions, it’s a true filmmaker’s dream powered by AI. 🎬✨