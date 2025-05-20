Google Flow
AI-powered filmmaking with Veo 3
417 followers
AI-powered filmmaking with Veo 3
417 followers
A new type of AI filmmaking tool that combines the best of Veo, Imagen and Gemini — built with and for creatives.
This is the 2nd launch from Google Flow. View more
Bring stories to life with stunningly real visuals
Veo 3.1
Launching today
We’re rolling out Veo 3.1, our updated video generation model, alongside improved creative controls for filmmakers, storytellers, and developers - many of them with audio.
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Video
Launch Team
Ankit Sharma
Hunter
📌