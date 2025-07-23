41 followers
Golex AI turns your ideas, PRDs, or UI references into interactive website prototypes—no coding or complex prompts needed. Just share your vision, and Golex smartly creates the full user flow and design. Perfect for pitches, reviews, and validation
👋 Hello Product Hunt!
We’re excited to launch Golex AI — a tool that helps you turn product ideas into full-fledged demo websites in minutes, without writing a single line of code.
Just type your idea, upload your PRD, or even drop in a screenshot for design inspiration — and Golex will build a clickable, branded prototype that feels like the real thing.
It’s perfect for:
📢 Sales teams pitching a vision of an idea to potential client
🧩 PMs validating features before dev begins
🎨 Designers bridging the gap between UI and UX
Most tools focus on UI components or drag-and-drop builders. Golex focuses on the entire product experience — user flows, interactivity, branding, and real-life business scenarios, all stitched together by AI.
✨ Highlights:
Describe what you want and get a working demo site
Upload PRDs or UI references to match client expectations
Collaborate with stakeholders using live, shareable prototypes
No technical setup or coding knowledge required
We’d love for you to try it (there’s a free tier!) and let us know what you think. The Golex team will be hanging around all day — happy to answer questions you may have. 🙌
Thanks for checking us out,
— Golex Team 💜
BestPage.ai
Dang, being able to just drop an idea and get a working website flow—no code, no headache? That's insanely smart tbh. Big fan of this direction!
Tidyread
Golex AI sounds revolutionary! Can't wait to try it for quick prototyping. It's really user - friendly for people who can't program~~ @Golex AI
